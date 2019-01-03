Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married, plus more celeb love life news for the first week of January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early January 2019, starting with one of our favorite longtime couples: On Dec. 23, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus prompted speculation that they'd quietly tied the knot after pictures of them cutting what appeared to be a wedding cake and standing in front of letter balloons spelling out "Mr" and "Mrs" emerged on social media. On Dec. 26, the singer seemingly confirmed the wedding talk by posting several pictures from the big day, including a shot of herself (in a white Vivienne Westwood gown) and Liam (in a suit) embracing in front of an extravagant floral arrangement with a bouquet resting on the fireplace behind them. The following day, TMZ reported that the couple obtained a marriage license in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Dec. 18, five days before they wed at Miley's home outside of Nashville. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

