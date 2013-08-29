Fergie and Josh Duhamel welcome a baby boy

Us Weekly

Welcome to the world, baby Duhamel! Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie gave birth to her first child with husband Josh Duhamel, a baby boy, on Thursday in L.A., their rep confirmed.

Axl Jack Duhamel weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, the rep tells Us.

PHOTOS: Fergie's maternity style

Married since 2009, the couple have been eagerly anticipating their little bundle of joy's birth for weeks. At the Hollywood premiere of Duhamel's new movie, "Scenic Route" on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor said they were packed and ready to go to the hospital at a moment's notice.

"We do have a bag ready, but just not here," he told Us. "So he's going to have to wait. He's going to have to wait until next week."

PHOTOS: Fergie and Josh's wedding album

The star also spoke recently about how well his wife had been handling her first pregnancy. "I'm mostly impressed with how gracefully ... I mean she's just been awesome throughout this whole thing," he gushed on Aug. 15. "She's taken really good care of herself, she's happy, she's in great spirits, she looks beautiful and I'm just really proud of her more than anything. And I'm really excited to meet this little dude. I can't wait."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

That said, he's not sure he's entirely ready for how much his life is about to change. Appearing on "The Tonight Show" two nights before Fergie's scheduled C-section, the dad-to-be admitted to having some last-minute pre-baby jitters.

"You know, I gotta tell you, I'm a little bit nervous," he told Jay Leno. "I thought that I was going to be good. I thought that I was ready for this, and I'm a little bit terrified. I'm excited and terrified, because I am responsible for this little thing. Forever."

Keep clicking for more photos of Fergie and Josh ...