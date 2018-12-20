Josh Duhamel wants to date someone 'young enough to have kids,' plus more news

Josh Duhamel is looking for 'someone young' to have kids with after Fergie split

Josh Duhamel is quite the goal-oriented relationship seeker now that he and Fergie are officially divorced. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Thursday, Dec. 20, edition of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, the star reflected on what he wants from the next phase of his life -- and more to the point, what age he wants that next phase to be. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Josh said, according to People. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f--- anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with." Josh, who shares a 5-year-old son, Axl, with Fergie, also said some kind words about his ex. "Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will," he said. "Unfortunately, we didn't work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby." When Josh split from his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, over the summer, a source told People the breakup was related to their having different goals.

