Josh Duhamel reportedly split from Eiza Gonzalez because he's not over Fergie, plus more celeb love life updates for late July 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July 2018, starting with the hot new romance that was cut way too short: Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have split after a few months of dating, People magazine reported on July 24. "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," said a source. Added an "Entertainment Tonight" source, "Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on. Eiza was very busy with work and so was Josh. She was willing to do whatever it took to make it last, but Josh just isn't in that place at the moment. ... While they did end things partially because of their work schedules, they also called it quits because they truly are on different pages and the timing just wasn't right. ... She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point." Continued the insider, "Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much." The "ET" source also said the "Transformers" star is still hung up on his breakup from Fergie: "Josh and Fergie's breakup is still very raw and painful for him," said the source. "He worked hard to move on from his eight-year marriage and Eiza was a wonderful companion for him during a very difficult time. ... After Josh and Fergie split, he wasn't expecting to get involved with anyone so soon and, in the end, Josh didn't have the same goals as Eiza. ... Josh and Fergie have been talking often. He has done everything to keep their parenting relationship intact, but he also misses her." Added the insider, "Some of their friends are relieved that the relationship with Eiza is over and hope one day Fergie and Josh will work it out." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018