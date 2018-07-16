Demi Lovato's rumored new romance sparks love triangle chatter, plus more news

Romance rumors hit Demi Lovato, G-Eazy as fans wonder if he cheated on Halsey

Is Demi Lovato seeing newly single rapper, G-Eazy? In an oddly unexplained, last-minute switch, Us Weekly took down a story claiming Demi and G-Eazy were spotted holding hands as they left the Warwick in Hollywood around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 14. Cosmo points out the photo the outlet used didn't show G-Eazy's face, making the report a bit dubious. But given some of Halsey's recent statements (and tears) about splitting from her boyfriend of nine months this summer, it does seem as if the singer is coming out of her relationship feeling a bit betrayed. On the same night Demi and G-Eazy were allegedly seen clutching paws over the weekend, Halsey opened up to fans about her breakup in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "I learned recently it's OK to be alone! Being alone is enough," she said, according to Us. "The second lesson I learned is don't sleep with your ex." A source previously told Us the two had called it quits because their schedules kept them apart too much. When Halsey mysteriously tweeted a scissors Emoji and the words "pumpkin eater" (as in "cheater, cheater ..."), fans leapt to the conclusion that she was referencing the rapper's lyric about cutting off a certain part of anatomy should she catch him cheating.

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2018