Not so fast! Multiple outlets reported over the weekend that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had split up after a picture showed him get cozy with another woman, but now a new report claims that two are still together.

TMZ, quoting "sources close to the couple," said the two are "still very much together."

FAMAPRESS

The typically-reliable website said Sofia wasn't pleased when the photo surfaced showing Scott and another girl at Kanye West's album listening party in Wyoming. However, she's still full speed ahead with Scott.

The mystery girl and Scott, the website says are just friends and have known each other for years.

TMZ says the exchange between Scott and the woman was not sexual and added that the two didn't go home together. Scott, reports said, told people he was single at the party, but many are simply chalking that up to his alleged drinking at the party.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Some outlets maintain that Scott is indeed single... for now.

"He cheated on her, and she confronted him," a source told People magazine. However, that same source said there was a very good chance that Scott, 35, and Sofia, 19, would reconcile.

"It's likely not totally over," the mag's source said. "They've broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they're out again together in a few days or weeks."

One person supposedly hoping that the reports of the split are true is Sofia's dad, Lionel Richie, who isn't exactly Scott's biggest fan.

"Lionel hasn't approved of the relationship since the beginning," People's source said. "He joked about it publicly but he was livid."