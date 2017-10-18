Inside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's age-defying whirlwind romance
It was a romance that nobody could have seen coming but Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, seem to be in the honeymoon stage of their blooming relationship. Fifteen-year age difference be damned! From the initial relationship denials to the lavish vacations and the countless make out sessions, we're going inside this unexpected romance...
It was a romance that nobody could have seen coming but Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, seem to be in the honeymoon stage of their blooming relationship. Fifteen-year age difference be damned! From the initial relationship denials to the lavish vacations and the countless make out sessions, we're going inside this unexpected romance...