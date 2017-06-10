File this under ways not to squash dating rumors!

On June 9, Scott Disick, 34, was spotted at a dinner with Sofia Richie, 18, at Nobu in Malibu.

The duo were spotted walking arm-in-arm leaving the restaurant looking relatively dressed down. Scott donned jeans, a blue bomber jacket and a t-shirt. Sofia was sporting a navy Adidas track suit.

However, Sofia says people shouldn't jump to conclusions about what this all means.

Earlier in the week, Scott and Sofia made news when they were spotted FaceTiming each other after she took to Twitter to complain about how boring traveling alone is.

This news comes a month after the two were first spotted hanging out with each other at parties during the Cannes Film Festival.

Since the Cannes Film Festival, the Kardashian family has been pulling away from Scott Disick. The famous family takes issue with Scott's partying ways and the bevy of young ladies that have been spotted looking intimate with the father of three.

We can't imagine a high-profile relationship with an 18-year-old will help the Kardashians trust Scott again, but only time will tell what's going on with Scott and Sofia ...