Scott Disick is getting the cold shoulder from the Kardashian family these days thanks to his cavorting ways -- something the family sees as a "vicious campaign" against his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a new report by TMZ, Scott, who shares three kids with Kourtney, is "dead to the Kardashians."

Over the last week, Scott has been seen in Cannes with multiple women, including Sofia Richie and actress Bella Thorne, who recently tweeted that she is "not talking to Scott." The reality TV star hasn't been shy about being photographed with the different women either.

TMZ quoted friends of Scott's who said the very public displays of affection are "a well-planned offensive to hurt his baby mama and make her jealous."

On May 28, the celebrity website said Scott was "off the rails again... abusing alcohol and other substances." Kourtney reportedly is not happy with his behavior and won't let Scott have visitation with their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, until he gets clean and sober.

That same report said Scott's friends are frustrated with his troubling behavior. "A few weeks ago they got Kourtney to call Scott and plead with him to get help, but he wasn't having it," TMZ reported.

Scott's behavior was allegedly triggered by Kourtney's new relationship with 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. Scott is said to be very jealous of the relationship and has basically resorted to becoming a ladies man to get back at her.

On May 24, Scott and Bella were seen kissing and groping each other while hanging out poolside at his rented luxury villa.

One day later, Bella was gone. TMZ reported that she felt humiliated and used by Scott.

He quickly moved on with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli, the same woman he was caught with back in July 2015, which triggered his original split from Kourtney.

On Scott's 34th birthday, May 26, he was photographed in his villa's pool with London-based blogger Maggie Petrova. (Maggie told DailyMail.com, "There is nothing going on with me and Scott, just friendship.")

Later that same day, model Chloe Ross was also seen getting close to Scott as she sat on his lap. She came back the following day too.

Scott was also photographed with his arm around 18-year-old Sofia Richie on a yacht on May 28.

Then, on May 29, he was seen getting flirtatious with Justin Bieber's ex, Chantel Jeffries, on a yacht.

At this point, the Kardashians are simply done with Scott and have essentially cut him out of their lives. However, everything is still a go for his planned house-flipping reality show with Kris Jenner.