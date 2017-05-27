There's one woman who isn't amused by Scott Disick's antics in Cannes this week... and it's not Kourtney Kardashian!

After Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with not one, not two, but three different women during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in France, TMZ is reporting that one of the ladies is not amused. In fact, she's downright angry.

XactpiX/Splash

According to the outlet, Bella Thorne feels humiliated. The 19-year-old "Famous in Love" star, who not only arrived at the festival with 34-year-old Scott, but was spotted getting very friendly with him poolside earlier this week, reportedly feels used. Bella believed that Scott was actually interested in a relationship after pursuing her ahead of Cannes while the two stars were still in Los Angeles, but once they arrived in France she quickly realized that was not the case.

Splash News

The first night they arrived Scott reportedly partied too hard for the young actress. And though the two looked like an item in photos that surfaced May 24, just one day later Scott was photographed in the exact same spot looking just as cozy with a different woman.

In light of those photos, and another batch with a different lady that followed. Bella headed out of Cannes solo.

On May 25 she tweeted, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me" to her 6.6 million followers.

She followed that up with a response to a fan referencing Scott, writing: "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else" before including a hashtag with an expletive.

When another fan inquired what she was doing with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Bella responded, "Let nothing trolololo"

Looks like this match made in tabloid heaven just wasn't meant to be.