Scott Disick is out of control -- again.

That's Kourtney Kardashian's fear as her ex continues to party hard in Cannes, France, where he's been seen getting physical or flirty with at least five different women in the last five days.

According to TMZ, Kourtney, 38 -- who left Cannes on May 26 with her new boyfriend, boxer-turned-model Younes Bendjima, 24 -- won't let Scott have visitation with their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, until he gets clean and sober.

"[Scott] is off the rails again... abusing alcohol and other substances," TMZ reported on May 28, citing sources close to Scott and Kourtney.

TMZ also wrote that even Scott's friends are frustrated with his troubling behavior. "A few weeks ago they got Kourtney to call Scott and plead with him to get help, but he wasn't having it," TMZ reported.

Scott -- who described himself as a "sex addict" on a recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" -- is allegedly devastated that Kourtney has moved on with a new guy. "Scott is jealous of Kourtney's relationship," a Kardashian source told Us Weekly earlier in the week, adding that "he's realizing that getting back with Kourtney isn't going to happen."

After Kourtney headed to France with Younes last week, Scott -- who celebrated his 34th birthday in Cannes on May 26 -- caught a plane there with actress Bella Thorne, 19. On May 24, Scott and Bella were seen kissing and groping each other while poolside at his rented luxury villa.

One day later, Bella was gone -- TMZ later reported that she felt humiliated and used by Scott -- and he was with someone new: Celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli, the same woman he was caught with back in July 2015, which triggered his original split from Kourtney.

On May 26 -- his birthday -- Scott was photographed in his villa's pool with London-based blogger Maggie Petrova. (Maggie told DailyMail.com, "There is nothing going on with me and Scott, just friendship.")

Later that same day, model Chloe Ross was also seen getting close to Scott as she sat on his lap. She came back the following day too.

Just when it seemed like it couldn't get any crazier, Scott was photographed on a yacht on May 28 with his arm around yet another young woman. The DailyMail.com published photos with the headline, "Is there no stopping him? Now Scott Disick flirts up a storm with Sofia Richie, 18."