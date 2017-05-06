Who says you can't stay friendly with your ex's family?

Not Scott Disick! Kris Jenner is going to be an executive producer on a new reality show about flipping homes, with Scott Disick as the star of the new pilot.

Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"Royally Flipped" -- the new show -- already has two episodes filmed about renovating homes in Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. Along with Scott, the show will also feature the Kardashian family's favorite realtor Tomer Fridman and a contractor named Mickey. Scott and a team of investors will provide the money to renovate these homes.

Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

What's very interesting about this new business venture is the timing. Earlier this week it was confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian is casually dating 23-year-old model, Younes Bendjima. Word on the street is that Scott Disick feels betrayed by his baby mama's new relationship.

Angela Pham / Pham/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

"Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," a source close to Scott and Kourtney said. "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."

Despite the fighting happening behind-the-scenes, hopefully Scott and Kourtney can find a way to get along. If not for the sake of this new business venture, then for their three children -- Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.