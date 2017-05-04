For the past several weeks, photos have been popping up showing Kourtney Kardashian with male model Younes Bendjima. And, believe you me, someone is not happy about it.

A source tells E! News that the father of Kourtney's three kids "doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all."

"He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it," the source said. "Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."

Another source had similar sentiments about Scott's feelings.

"Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," said the second source. "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."

Like Kourtney, Scott is putting himself out there. Unlike Kourtney, he's not "dating anyone specific," the second source said.

"He's hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual," the insider told E! "He's going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out."

Kourtney and Scott split in July 2015 after a nine-year up-and-down relationship. They share children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Scott has always been open about his desire to get back together with his ex, recently calling her the "love of my life."

Kourtney doesn't seem to share the sentiment and has been seen with the 23-year-old Younes of late.

"Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun," a source close to the male model told E!

The duo met in October at Paris Fashion Week -- the same trip during which Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint.

"Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids," the third source told E! "They had lunch on Wednesday at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art."