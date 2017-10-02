Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship is heating up — literally.

GC Images

According to E! News, the unlikely couple is at "Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis' house in Punta Mita, Mexico, Casa Aramara. They flew down there on a private jet with David Einhorn and Cooper Mount, two of Scott's pals.

Happy holidays A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

An eyewitness told E! that the twosome spent Sunday, Oct. 1, laying by the pool and being waited on by a butler, who brought them chips and drinks. When they weren't lounging, they both indulged in massages. In the evening, they hung by a fire pit and had a chef-prepared dinner. Throughout all of this they were reportedly very affectionate, keeping their arms wrapped around each other as well as kissing and hugging one another, their source said.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

The 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter have been linked since the Cannes Film Festival in May. They denied rumors that they were together until last week, when he first shared photos of her on his Instagram Story, where he is whispering in her ear, seemingly confirming the rumors.

They each posted on Instagram Stories from Mexico, with both posting the same photo of their legs tangled together as they laid by the pool and looked out at the ocean. Sofia captioned her colored photo, "Bubba" and Scott wrote "off set" on his black and white version.

Sofia Richie / Instagram

Scott Disick / Instagram

Sofia also posted the beautiful scenery from the vacation spot loved by Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family.