Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their PDA show on the road.

The 34-year-old and 19-year-old have been spotted all over the streets of Venice, Italy, and all over each other.

Walking hand in hand, the new couple was seen smooching in the streets; they were seen kissing at a cafe; and they were seen kissing and getting romantic while on a gondola ride.

The young model has also posted several images from Venice, including one with Scott.

"Run away with it"

"Run away with it," she captioned the image of her and Scott on a bridge overlooking one of the city's famous canals.

Neither have officially confirmed the romance to mainstream media, but they are Instagram official.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Lionel Richie's daughter have been linked since the Cannes Film Festival in May. For months they denied that they were dating. That was until recently when they began sharing images of each other on social media and were spotting kissing in Miami.

"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News about the seriousness of the romance.

The source added, "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together. Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him."

Since they were first linked in France, the couple has spent time together in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Miami, Las Vegas and Mexico, where the PDA flowed.

🌱 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

"They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key," the source said. "He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."