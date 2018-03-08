On March 7, Lionel Richie was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's Chinese Theatre), and he wasn't about to let anyone upstage him -- especially not Scott Disick.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The Sun reported that Lionel "banned" Sofia Richie's beau from attending the event.

"It's no secret how Lionel feels about Scott, he doesn't like that they are together," a source told the British tabloid. "Scott has so much baggage and went to rehab. Who wants that for their teen daughter? He banned her from bringing him with her to the hand and footprint ceremony."

Just last month, Lionel said his 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott, 34, is "just a phase" and chalked it up to youth.

"It's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise," he said. "Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said 'Dad, I'm in love.'"

FAMAPRESS

Lionel implied that the romance will run its course -- and he'll be happy when it does.

"My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She's 19. When you're 19 you know everything," he quipped.

Practically from the beginning, Lionel has made no secret of his thoughts on Sofia and Scott's romance. He scoffed at their relationship late last year, as well.

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

Last November, while he and his daughter were chatting with E!, Sofia was asked about how involved her dad is in her love life.

"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive," she said. Meanwhile, Lionel made a hand gesture that looked like a gun pointing at his head. Sofia said, "Whatever that means."

A month before that, Lionel didn't mince words when Us Weekly asked him about Scott and Sofia's romance.

"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he said. "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"