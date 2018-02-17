Singing legend Lionel Richie is not a fan of his 19-year-old daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with reality TV star Scott Disick, 34, which he described as "just a phase."

In an interview with Australia's News Corp, Lionel, 68, remembers some of the foolish mistakes the young make, acknowledging that he too was once 19.

"It's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise," he said.

He then added, hearkening back to his own youth, "Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said 'Dad, I'm in love.'"

Rather than step in to try to break up the relationship himself, the singer implied that he's going to just let it play out.

"My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She's 19. When you're 19 you know everything," he dryly quipped.

Lionel wasn't completely down on Scott during the interview, though, saying that from their limited meetings, the father of three appears to be very nice. He also gave the Kardashian crew props for handling their public personas so well.

"This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don't really know what to think," he offered.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shares three children with his ex-partner of almost 10 years, Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

Sofia and Scott's romance has been public since September.