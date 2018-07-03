It's over for G-Eazy and Halsey. On Tuesday, Halsey announced that she and her beau of less than a year have pulled the plug on their romance.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

"I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she announced on her Instagram Story on July 3. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."

G-Eazy and Halsey first got together in the fall of 2017 and there often pictured together. They even released a song together in December called "Him + I."

They were together in June at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

G-Eazy has not publicly commented on the split.

Halsey was with her former beau in May when he was arrested in Sweden and "convicted" on charges of assault and drug possession.

On May 4, G-Eazy was released from custody and he didn't have to post bail, as it's not required in Sweden. He'll have to pay about $9,000 in fines, as well as restitution to the victim.

John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ detailed the incident that led to the arrest. The website said G-Eazy and his crew were partying in a VIP room when a fan approached and asked for a photo. Eazy refused, but the fan persisted. After a while, the fan eventually gave up.

Then, the same fan returned five minutes later and started snapping photos. During a confrontation, a member of Eazy's crew grabbed the guy's phone and smashed it, TMZ said. The fan reportedly became angry, pushing a member of the rapper's crew and the whole thing snowballed.

During the melee, the rapper allegedly punched a member of the club's security team. After he was arrested for the alleged assault, police reportedly found cocaine and a rolled up $100 bill on his person.