G-Eazy has been convicted on the charges of assault and drug possession in Sweden, but he won't have to do any jail time. In fact, he's now a free man and can leave the country.

The rapper was arrested at a nightclub on May 2 after his show in Stockholm.

John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ said G-Eazy was released from custody on May 4 and he didn't have to post bail, as it's not required in Sweden. He'll have to pay about $9,000 in fines, as well as restitution to the victim.

The Blast reported that the rapper was "convicted" of charges, and plans to leave Sweden as soon as possible.

TMZ further detailed the incident that led to the arrest. The website said G-Eazy and his crew were partying in a VIP room when a fan approached and asked for a photo. Eazy refused, but the fan persisted. After a while, the fan eventually gave up.

Then, the same fan returned five minutes later and started snapping photos. During a confrontation, a member of Eazy's crew grabbed the guy's phone and smashed it, TMZ said. The fan reportedly became angry, pushing a member of the rapper's crew and the whole thing snowballed.

Rex USA

During the melee, the rapper allegedly punched a member of the club's security team. After he was arrested for the alleged assault, police reportedly found cocaine and a rolled up $100 bill on his person.

The Blast said that G-Eazy admitted to police during an interview that he punched the security guard in the face, and he also admitted to purchasing and using drugs.