G-Eazy arrested in Sweden for assault, cocaine possession: Report
Rapper G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden after he allegedly attacked a security guard and got caught with cocaine.
TMZ reported that the arrest occurred on May 2 at a club after his show in Stockholm. The report says that several security guards approached the rapper after he was supposedly acting "belligerent." While asking him to calm down, G-Eazy allegedly started throwing punches at the guards and even struck one in the face several times.
Then, while he was being detained, police discovered cocaine in his pocket, TMZ says.
G-Eazy was reportedly taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.
Social media photos from the night showed G-Eazy hanging out with friends, including Sean Kingston and the his girlfriend Halsey.
G-Eazy has not commented on the arrest, nor has his girlfriend.