Rapper G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden after he allegedly attacked a security guard and got caught with cocaine.

TMZ reported that the arrest occurred on May 2 at a club after his show in Stockholm. The report says that several security guards approached the rapper after he was supposedly acting "belligerent." While asking him to calm down, G-Eazy allegedly started throwing punches at the guards and even struck one in the face several times.

John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Then, while he was being detained, police discovered cocaine in his pocket, TMZ says.

G-Eazy was reportedly taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.

Social media photos from the night showed G-Eazy hanging out with friends, including Sean Kingston and the his girlfriend Halsey.

G-Eazy has not commented on the arrest, nor has his girlfriend.