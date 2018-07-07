Singer Halsey is seemingly experiencing an emotional rollercoaster after her break from G-Eazy.

The singer, 23, who revealed her breakup with the rapper to fans this week, while performing at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan on Friday evening, became visibly upset during a performance of her hit song, "Sorry."

At the moment of singing the lyrics, "Someone will love you / But someone isn't me," the "Him & I" crooner suddenly stopped and began crying.

Earlier in the week, Halsey posted on her Instagram Story that the two were no longer dating.

"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she said. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Although, a few days thereafter, Halsey took to her Instagram again, however this time showing off a bikini body, reminding just exactly what he'll be missing: "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye ✅"