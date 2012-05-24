Michelle Obama's Dream Job: Being Beyonce

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Who would Michelle Obama be if she could be anyone? Beyonce.

"It looks like musicians just have the most fun," Mrs. Obama explains in an interview with People magazine.

She admitted, though, that there's one thing she's lacking — being musically gifted.

The first lady also dished about a bedtime ritual with her husband, the president: He tucks her in at night.

"I'm usually in bed before anybody," the first lady said. "He'll come and turn the lights out and give me a kiss, and we'll talk. He's like, 'Ready to be tucked?' I'm like, 'Yes, I am.'"

The interview appears in the June 4 issue of People. Mrs. Obama did the interview in connection with the release next week of her new gardening book: "American Grown."

Click through to see the kind of luxury life the FLOTUS would lead if she were Beyonce ...