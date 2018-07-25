Can we join these two on vacation, please?

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, have been having the best time ever on a UK and Ireland vacation with his two kids.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

After first hitting up a classic motor racing festival and an outdoor fun fair in his native England, they headed to Ireland's five-star Dromoland Castle luxury hotel in County Clare for high tea in the fairy tale location on July 23.

Since then, the pair have set off on even more adventures and, lucky for fans, have shared fun and funny videos and photos from their exploits at the castle, which have included an archery bet (and its bitterly cold consequences) as well as forays into falconry and horseback riding.

@ant_anstead / Instagram

After getting some archery instruction, the HGTV star issued a challenge to her boyfriend of the last nine months. "If I hit the yellow [part of the target], you have to jump in the lake," she told Ant, who readily agreed. "You know how cold the lake is, right? Freezing?" she added, then taunted him, "You don't think I'm going to hit it, do you?" Ant playfully replied, "No, I don't." He's seen cringing after Christina's arrow hits the bullseye. They captured the whole thing, which she dubbed "The Bet," in a fun Instagram video.

Ant reposted the clip and captioned it, "Remind me NEVER to place a bet with @christinaelmoussa 😩😩😩😩 who knew she is (along with basically anything else that exists on the planet 🌍 🙄) a crack shot with a bow and arrow!!!! 🏹🏹🏹🎯 ! A bet is a bet...... and we shook hands too.. @binding #HMF oh and my kids @amelieanstead @archie_anstead06 are now fully #TeamChristina 😩😩 x x x ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 ."

But Ant soon honored the wager and cannonballed into the ice-cold lake on the castle grounds after stripping down to his skivvies. "True to his word @ant_anstead paid up after his Losing archery bet 😂 ... What should we bet next?!🏆🏹🎯🥇🏊‍♂️❄️," Christina captioned a clip of his watery forfeit. Ant re-posted her video and vowed he'd have his revenge, writing in the caption, "Yeah ok so I lost 'THIS' bet....... 🤦🏼‍♂️ but I'm already conjuring up the next challenge...... 🤔😏 .... @christinaelmoussa..... ITS ON!!! 💪🏼🏆🥇 ❤️❤️🇬🇧🇺🇸😘 #HMF."

Christina then revealed in another post what Ant has proposed: "Umm 😲⚠️ As it's currently #SharkWeek on @discoverychannel @ant_anstead had a (not so) brilliant idea to challenge me to Shark Dive this time next year 😫🦈 (how did I get myself into this 🤦🏼‍♀️) follow shark stuff right now on the #DiscoveryGo app .... Who thinks this is a good idea?! #bucketlist."

@christinaelmoussa / Instagram

On July 25, the couple joined Ant's kids, Amelie and Archie (Christina's two kids, Taylor and Brayden, are home in California with their dad, Tarek El Moussa), on a horseback ride through what Ant described as "enchanted Irish woods." Christina later shared a picture of herself wearing riding attire alongside her horse, captioning, it "Ireland (and @ant_anstead) it's love."