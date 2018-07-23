Ant Anstead has been teasing this trip for weeks on social media, and now it's finally happening!

The "Wheeler Dealers" host and professional car restorer brought his girlfriend, HGTV star Christina El Moussa, back to his native Britain this weekend to kick off a summer vacation in England and Ireland with his two kids.

@christinaelmoussa / Instagram

The couple, who've been dating since November, started their adventures with Ant's children from his first marriage, Amelia and Archie, on July 21 at the Silverstone Classic -- the world's biggest classic motor racing festival.

"Festival time!!!!" Ant teased a selfie with the "Flip or Flop" star and his children, calling them all "legends" and tagging the post with a stream of heart emojis and #jetlag hashtag.

They then made their way to Ipswich in England's Suffolk county to have some fun at Jimmy's Festival, where they posed with Star Wars characters, barreled down a sack slide, danced and snacked on fair food. "It's sooo HOT! Way hotter than California right now. Could be worse though! I could be wearing a Wookie costume 😲🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 having fun at @jimmysfarm festival," Ant captioned a group photo on July 22.

The exhausted group then rallied at 5 a.m. Monday morning, July 23, for a trip to Ireland, where they started their day at the stunning five-star Dromoland Castle luxury hotel in County Clare. (The "Flip or Flop" star's two kids stayed back home in California with their dad, Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

@ant_anstead / Instagram

Christina posted a pic of herself getting p close and personal with a suit of armor inside, sweetly captioning it, "My knight and a knight."

@christinaelmoussa / Instagram

Ant made sure the group was soon fortified for more adventures: They all sat down to a delicious spread at high tea. He shared an Instagram Story clip of Archie, Amelia and Christina sampling the tea, cakes, scones and sandwiches at their beautifully arranged table.

Christina also posted a photo of the group at tea, captioning it, "High Tea in a Castle 🏰 Yes please. Just arrived at a fairytale destination in Ireland @dromolandcastlehotel ... going to be an amazing 3 days! 🍵 🐎 💆🥂."

The summer trip comes two weeks after Ant whisked Christina away to a beachside resort in California to celebrate her 35th birthday.

It's also more proof that they are getting serious. In early July, Christina told People magazine, "I can see myself getting married to him." In early June, Life & Style magazine reported that 39-year-old Ant, who's finalizing his divorce from wife Louise -- they split last summer -- was ring shopping for the HGTV star.

Earlier this month Ant -- a former British police officer -- took to Instagram to praise Christina and call her a "unicorn" as well as "one of the most inspiring and hardest working (not to mention the damn funniest) ladies I know." He added, "She is a walking testament that the strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about! Everyone has the right to be happy! Everyone has the right to start again!" he added. "I'm very proud of this lady ☺️😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 she lifts me. she is a unicorn 🦄 x x x #Act2 #HMF #OGC."