Christina El Moussa's boyfriend, Ant Anstead, is reportedly ring shopping, plus more news

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead could be ready to say 'I do'

Is Ant Anstead ready to put a ring on it? Christina El Moussa's boyfriend is reportedly "ring shopping," having recently returned to the U.K. to finalize his divorce from his wife of 12 years. That's according to a Life&Style source who says Ant remains as smitten with his "Flip or Flop" star lady as she is with him. Things are apparently less sunny in tarek El Moussa's world. InTouch claims Christina's ex is "consumed with jealousy" about her new relationship, which reportedly kicked off in November of last year. He's also reocvering from "stem-cell back surgery," which he underwent in May to battle pain that had gotten so bad it made it hard for him to walk.

