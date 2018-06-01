Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant at 54, and more ICYMI news

Brigitte Nielsen is about to be a mother again. The actress, who's 54, revealed on Instagram that she's pregnant. On May 30, the "Rocky IV" star shared a pic of herself relaxing while holding her bump with one hand. "Happy time ❤️ positive vibes," she wrote. Earlier in the week, she shared another image of herself touching her belly. "Family getting larger ❤️," she captioned the photo. This will be Brigitte's fifth child and first with husband Mattia Dessi.

