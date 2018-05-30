Actress Brigitte Nielsen is going to be a mom again.

The 54-year-old "Rocky IV" actress revealed that she's pregnant on Instagram this week.

On May 30, she shared an image of her relaxing while holding her bump with one hand.

"Happy time ❤️ positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes," she wrote.

Earlier this week, she posted another image of her holding her baby bump.

"Family getting larger ❤️ #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump," she captioned the image.

She made no mention of how far along she is in her pregnancy, but her baby bump is quite pronounced.

Splash News

Brigitte married for the fifth time in 2006 to Mattia Dessi. This will be their first child together. Brigitte, though, has four other children from previous relationships. Her oldest child is 34 years old.

"Being a mother is the best thing that ever happened to me," the actress told The Guardian in 2011. "Before you have your first baby you are a girl and then you become a mother. There is no transition into being a woman; you literally become a mom and being a mom means you always love someone else more than yourself and it is an unexplainable situation."