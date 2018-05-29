Josh Brolin and his wife of two years are expecting a baby girl.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The couple announced the news on Instagram on May 29.

Kathryn Boyd, who is Josh's former assistant, shared an image of her baby bump, writing, "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way 💕 #jbkbstucktogether #loveisaslovedoes."

Josh, too, announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing an image of Kathryn's bump while the two appeared to be on a hike.

"There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes," the "Deadpool 2" star wrote.

This will be Josh's third go-round at parenting, as he shares son Trevor, 29, and daughter Eden, 24, with his ex-wife Alice Adair.

This will be Josh and Kathryn's first child together.