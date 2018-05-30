There's some magic going on! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have gone Instagram official.

The "Saturday Night Live" funnyman posted a photo of he and the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer to his Instagram page on May 30. The photo seems to show the new couple on a date at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Based on their Harry-inspired outfits, Pete identifies as a Gryffindor, whereas Ariana trumpets herself as a Slytherin.

"The chamber of secrets has been opened …," Pete captioned the photo, perhaps alluding to the fact that he and Ariana's romance has been kept under wraps.

Earlier this month, both Us Weekly and People linked the two of them. A source close to the couple told Us that "it's casual" right now. The two were spotted together in New York City at an "SNL" afterparty on May 12 and in Las Vegas backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock / Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock / .

Ariana seemed to confirm the romance over the weekend in a video posted to her Instagram Story that showed her and a mystery man making smores. Based on the arm tattoos, that mystery man certainly appeared to be Pete.

Both stars are fresh out of relationships -- Ariana split from Mac Miller in April, and Pete very recently split from longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, the daughter of comedy star Larry David.