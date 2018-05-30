Things you should know -- but don't -- about Hollywood's most iconic stars

It's been more than 55 years since Marilyn Monroe's untimely death, but for many of us, the blonde bombshell remains one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood. While fans grew up believing that Marilyn's real name was Norma Jean Baker, it turns out her birth certificate actually says Norma Jeane Mortenson. She was later baptized with the last name Baker (the surname name of her mother's first husband -- Mortenson was her mother's second husband's surname) and throughout her life, she used a variety of aliases, including Faye Miller when she checked into a psychiatric hospital. The stage name Marilyn came from her favorite actress, Marilyn Miller. Monroe was her mom's maiden name. On Feb. 23, 1956 -- nine years after she began her career as an actress -- the young girl from Los Angeles legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe and put her history as Norma Jeane to rest. In honor of Marilyn's birthday -- she would have turned 92 on June 1, 2018 -- Wonderwall.com is digging up lesser known facts about some of the biggest stars in the history of cinema, including Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and more. Keep reading to find out what we uncovered...

