Is Diane Kruger going to be a mom?

That's what people are wondering at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Page Six reports.

Speculation has been mounting that the beautiful and talented German actress, 41, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, 49.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

According to the New York Post gossip column, Diane has not only been wearing roomy, generously cut dresses "to obscure the good news," it writes, but she's been abstaining from alcohol and only sipping water at events, a source revealed.

"She's been wearing super-billowy dresses at three events here in Cannes so far, and also at the Met Gala," a source told Page Six.

Indeed, a look at her Cannes style so far shows the always fashion-forward star, who's no stranger to tight, body-baring looks, has stepped out wearing a series of dresses that could easily obscure a growing baby bump.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

She wore a long, flowing purple Prada confection with an empire waist to hand out Chopard Trophy awards to Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at the Cannes sponsor's prize ceremony on May 14 honoring up-and-coming talent.

One day earlier on May 13, she donned a diaphanous pale blue and silver Armani Prive maxidress to the "Sink or Swim" premiere at the film festival.

Timm/face to face/REX/Shutterstock

The same day, she wore a pretty pink tent-style Viktor & Rolf minidress to the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner at Cannes.

James McCauley/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the Met Gala on May 7, she donned a blue embroidered confection by Prabal Gurung designed to arch away from her midsection.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

If pregnancy buzz turns out to be true, this will be the first child for Diane, who was previously wed to French actor-director Guillaume Canet, who now has two kids with Oscar winner Marion Cotillard.

Norman has a son, Mingus Reedus, with supermodel ex Helena Christensen, who often posts photos of the 18 year old on Instagram. They split in 2003 after five years of dating.

You make me so happy 💛 A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Mar 29, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Diane and Norman -- who co-starred in 2015's "Sky" together -- were first linked in late 2015 when she was still in a decade-long relationship with "The Affair" star Joshua Jackson.

She and the "Dawson's Creek" alum announced their split in the summer of 2016 and by early 2017, it was clear Diane and Norman were serious.

They finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January.