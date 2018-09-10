'Dawson's Creek' cast: Where are they now?

May 14, 2003, marked one of the most important events in TV pop culture history: The series finale of "Dawson's Creek." In the 15 years since then, Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen have become some of our oldest friends, and now the actors who played them are among Hollywood's biggest stars. But the hit series didn't just introduce us to some of the greatest characters in the history of soapy teen melodrama -- it also helped usher many of its fans from the awkward teenage years to full-fledged adulthood. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the "Dawson's Creek" finale, take a look back at the stars and supporting cast as they were on the show and find out where they are now.

RELATED: Child stars: Where are they now?