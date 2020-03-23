Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have secretly tied the knot, according to a new report.

The confirmation by Us Weekly comes a week after the director was spotted wearing a gold wedding band on his ring finger in New York City.

Michelle and Thomas confirmed in late December 2019 that they had gotten engaged after working together on "Fosse/Verdon." It was also reported that they were expecting a baby.

"Michelle fell in love," a source told People magazine at the time. "She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child."

Michelle is the mother to 14-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. In fact, there are reports that the teen actually played matchmaker to her mother and Thomas.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum was briefly married to indie musician Phil Elverum from summer 2018 to early 2019. Around the same time, the "Hamilton" director split with actress Angela Christian, his wife of 13 years.

"It's messy behind the scenes," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Michelle and Thomas "fell hard and fast for each other."

In January, Michelle gave her daughter and then-fiance a shoutout at the Screen Actors Guild Awards while accepting the award for best female actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

"Tom, I share this with you," she said. "Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it is another to be completely honest as a human being. That is just who you are and how you live. You teach me by being you. I love you and I am coming home."