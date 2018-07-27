Michelle Williams secretly got married and more ICYMI news

Who knew?! Michelle Williams just revealed that she secretly married singer-songwriter Phil Elverum earlier this month. Michelle and Phil, who performs under the name Mount Eerie, tied the knot in the Adirondacks with only a small group of friends and their daughters present, she told Vanity Fair in a cover story that hit the internet on July 26. Michelle -- who's spent the last decade raising daughter Matilda as a single mom following ex Heath Ledger's death -- called their relationship "very sacred and very special." (The public didn't even know they were dating!) She added, "I never gave up on love... Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free." Like Michelle, Phil has also experienced devastating loss: His first wife, artist-musician Geneviève Castrée, died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer when their daughter Agathe was just 18 months old.

