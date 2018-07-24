Police no longer consider former MTV VJ Jesse Camp missing, as they have now been in contact with him.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"Josiah 'Jesse' Camp is no longer considered missing," according to a tweet from the Riverside Police Department in California on July 24. "He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released."

On the police department's Facebook page, it said, "missing person located," while showing pictures of Jesse.

Jesse, who achieved fame after winning MTV's first "I Wanna Be a VJ" contest, had not been heard from in several days, according to his sister Marisha Camp, who filed a missing person's report on July 19.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

She first told her Instagram followers last week that that last time someone saw or spoke to Jesse, 38, was on July 14.

"If anyone has seen or heard from my brother Jesse since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!!! Thank you!!!!!," she wrote on Instagram late last week. On Monday, she wrote, "I can't begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED."

She continued to shared photos of her brother to her Instagram Story on July 23.

"Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs now more than anything is kindess and love … Please keep him in your prayers," she wrote. "If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care…"