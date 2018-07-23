Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been reported missing by his sister.

Jesse, who achieved fame after winning MTV's first "I Wanna Be a VJ" contest, has not been heard from in over a week.

Marisha Camp, Jesse's sister, first told her Instagram followers last week that that last time someone saw or spoke to Jesse was on July 14.

"If anyone has seen or heard from my brother Jesse since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!!! Thank you!!!!!," she wrote on Instagram late last week. On Monday, she wrote, "I can't begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED."

She continued to shared photos of her brother to her Instagram Story on July 23.

"Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs now more than anything is kindess and love … Please keep him in your prayers," she wrote. "If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care… (He does not need to be the subject of tabloid journalism, making everything worse."

Jesse's story was rather unique, wherein he became an MTV VJ after previously being homeless.

