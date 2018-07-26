As more information comes out about Demi Lovato's health and sobriety crisis, a picture is emerging of just how dire things were ahead of her July 24 hospitalization for an alleged drug overdose.

A new report from TMZ reveals that the pop star's team attempted to stage an intervention, but Demi rejected their help.

A few weeks ago, sources close to Demi tell TMZ, members of her team realized she was "in a bad place," TMZ writes, "and even confronted her about it."

They made it clear they would help her get sober again, and a plan was devised to try to get her back into rehab years after she first sought help.

According to TMZ's information, "the intervention attempt was not successful -- Demi refused and continued to party," though other insiders tell TMZ that she tried to hide what was really going on and act like she was fine.

TMZ reports that even Phil McIntyre, Demi's longtime manager who stopped working with her a few months ago, was involved in the latest intervention attempt.

Phil was also a key part of the 2012 intervention that actually led Demi to make the decision to get clean and stay that way for six years.

She's previously admitted that as a teen, she'd rejected initial intervention efforts made by her family and professional circle but "the final one, everyone was like, 'We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving,'" she said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2017. "That was the moment when I thought, 'Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.' [That] time I knew... I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself."

In Demi's 2017 YouTube documentary "Simply Complicated," manager Phil described the 2012 intervention as "the showdown of all showdowns." He and others explained how Demi's whole team -- managers, agents, attorneys -- had agreed to cut ties with her if she wouldn't get sober.

Demi -- who'd been trying to hide that she was doing bags of pills and eight balls of cocaine, the documentary revealed -- smashed her cellphone and put it in a vase of water in order to cut contact with her dealers and bad influences and agreed to seek help. "It was the beginning of the process of surrendering," she explained.

Us Weekly and Britain's Mirror have also recently reported that Demi cut ties with her former sober coach, Mike Bayer, before her alleged overdose.