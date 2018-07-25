Demi Lovato fired her sober coach before her alleged overdose, plus more news

Demi Lovato fired her sober coach before suspected overdose

Long before she was rushed to the hospital for treatment following a suspected drug overdose on Tuesday, July 24, Demi Lovato had fired her sober coach. That's according to Us Weekly, which cites multiple sources who confirmed the singer had axed her would-be guide for clean living after their relationship went south. According to one insider, "She would only maintain sobriety for a few days at a time before relapsing. She refused to go back to treatment." Us notes that Demi had referenced her former life coach, Mike Bayer, in a handful of resentful social media posts, throwing shade his way. As of earlier this month, they were "no longer in communication," according to Us. The latest reports indicate Demi is awake and with family, having been treated with Narcan to reverse the overdose. The singer has been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol addiction, bipolar disorder, self-harm and eating disorders in for years, urging an audience in New York City in March to seek help if they were struggling. She also stressed the importance of supporting an open and ongoing conversation about mental health. "The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK," she said at the time, which happened to be her sixth anniversary of sobriety. "Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem. I'm bipolar, whatever. I take care of myself," she continued. "I can never say thank you enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years. And you've forgiven me for my mistakes. So thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys." In June, after releasing her new single, "Sober," which was inspired by a recent relapse, Demi had reportedly recommitted to her sobriety.

