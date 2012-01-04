Demi Lovato: 'I Think Sober is Sexy'

By Jon Warech

Disney darling Demi Lovato has had her ups and downs in the past few years, as she battled both an eating disorder and drug and alcohol abuse. But she's back on track these days, and she sat down with Seventeen magazine to discuss growing up, her relationship with her fellow teen stars, and battling her demons.

On her painful past:

"I'm not going to lie. I was self-medicating. I was doing things like drinking and using [drugs], like a lot of teens do to numb their pain."