Nikki Bella and John Cena share a tense-looking dinner, plus more news

Nikki Bella joins ex, John Cena, for dinner at Cowboy Star

At least they're talking? In the wake of John Cena's multiple professions of love for his now-ex fiancee, Nikki Bella, the two got together for dinner near Nikki's home in San Diego this week. Other diners at the Cowboy Star Restaurant spotted the two and told TMZ the "conversation looked intense during the entire meal." In a photo snapped by TMZ, the two look tense as they share a banquette -- while keeping their distance from one another. Having both acknowledged they still love each other since Nikki called off the wedding this past spring, they're now reportedly trying to see if their relationship can be saved.

