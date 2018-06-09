Stand-up comedian David Spade went back to his professional comedy routine only three days after his sister-in-law and fashion legend Kate Spade died.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

E! is reporting that the "Grown Ups" star did a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, Calif. on Friday, June 8.

"Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn't want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here," Spade told the crowd, to applause. "And, if my jokes don't work then I get sort of a free pass."

The comedian's mood appeared to gradually improve as the "well-received" set continued. In fact, the crowd could be heard cheering and laughing from beginning to end, according to E!

Your Name/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

"Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it," he said to the room.

The "Tommy Boy" actor is set to take the club's stage again on Saturday.

Kate Spade, 55, was found deceased in her NYC apartment on Tuesday morning, due to an apparent suicide. Spade is survived by her husband, Andy Spade (David's brother), as well as their daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13.

Many paid tribute to the fallen fashion icon, including David, who shared a heartbreaking message on his Instagram.

"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it," he captioned the post.

The comedian also took to his Twitter to offer: "Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don't think everyone knew how [expletive] funny she was... It's a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."