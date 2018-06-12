Ariana Grande's engagement ring cost Pete Davidson almost $100k, plus more news

Pete Davidson spent nearly $100k on Ariana Grande's engagement ring

While Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande celebrated their reported engagement with a trip to Disneyland, TMZ did some digging with regard to the massive rock that now adorns Ariana's left ring finger. Turns out Pete commissioned New York City-based jeweler Greg Yuna, who goes by the name Mr. Flawless, to create a custom, $93,000 VVS1 clarity diamond set in platinum. It reportedly took two weeks for the piece to be completed, which, by the way, represents a significant chunk of the time the singer and "SNL" star have been dating. They went Instagram official last month, but both Ariana and Pete were in serious relationships as of this spring. Ariana split from Mac Miller in April and Pete reportedly called it quits with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, around the same time.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018