Two months after the world learned Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff had split, he's publicly getting close to someone new.

Germany-born, Paris- and Long Island-raised artist and model Carlotta Kohl cuddled up to the Bleachers frontman, 33, as they sat courtside in full few of photographers at the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 17.

The sighting of the two looking relaxed and cozy together comes on the heels of a January Us Weekly report that claimed they were dating. That emerged after they were photographed enjoying what's been described as a romantic candlelit dinner at NYC's Gemma restaurant.

In the wake of Jack's December split from "Girls" creator and star Lena, 31 -- whom he dated for five years -- speculation quickly emerged linking him to close friend and collaborator Lorde, 21.

But the New Zealand-born singer publicly denied a romance. "Guys, no! Guys, never, no. Jack and I are not dating. For the last time. I love him, he's awesome. But we're not dating. Please!" Lorde said in an Instagram Live chat with fans last month.

Jack himself took to Twitter in January to deny reports that he'd moved on with Lorde or anyone else. "Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol," he wrote.

A few days later, Jack was photographed having dinner with Carlotta.

Neither he nor the blonde -- who in October 2017 was revealed as the backside model featured on St. Vincent's "Masseduction" album cover -- have commented on their relationship status.

Lena and Jack have seemingly kept things cordial since their split. They made headlines in early March when they shared a playful exchange on Twitter about actress Molly Ringwald.