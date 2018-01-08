That's a wrap!

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years together.

Getty Images North America

The "Girls" star and the musician -- who started dating in 2012 after meeting on a blind date -- ended things amicably in December, a source told E! News.

"It was mutual," their source said. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was. They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."

WENN

For some, the split might seem sudden.

A few months ago, in the fall of 2017, Lena Dunham took to Twitter to share a story about when she thought the musician was going to ask her to marry him.

Spoiler alert: he didn't, but she seemed excited by the possibility.

Lena opened up about the possibility of marrying her longtime beau back in 2015 while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres. "I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal," she said.

However, the couple -- who were very open and public about their relationship -- were last photographed together at the 2017 Grammy Awards almost a year ago.

Kudos to them for keeping things as drama-free as possible!