Break out the pink! Hilary Duff is pregnant, and she'll be having a little princess.

The actress and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news on Instagram on June 8.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!," she captioned a photo of Matthew sweetly kissing her as her barely-there bump can be seen poking out of her form-fitting dress.

The excited dad-to-be also gushed about the news.

"We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "another incredible chapter begins."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

This will be Hilary and Matt's first child together. She currently shares 6-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The "Younger" star and Matt have dated off and on since early 2017.

In December she spoke glowingly of reconciling with her beau.

"It's going so great," she said on "The Talk," saying it is "the third time that we've dated."

"Timing is such a big deal," she continued, "third time's a charm!"

Boggs / Splash News

Last year, Hilary spoke about her desire to have another child, but said she wasn't in any rush.

"I've gotten over the fact that I'm not going to have a baby that's close in age with Luca," she said. "It sucked when everyone would be like, 'When are you having another?' I'd be like, 'Do you know what's happening right now? I'm not having another.'"

She warned, "Besides, watch, I'll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around."