Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put on a united front in Cleveland, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson step out together looking 'happy'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be working through allegations he cheated shortly before the birth of their daughter, True. Last week, Khloe cheered on Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers as they tried (unsuccessfully) to take down the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. They put on another united front in Cleveland over the weekend, heading out to celebrate a friend's birthday with about a dozen other pals at the Marble Room restaurant. "Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them," a later dished to E! News. "Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time." Despite rumors Khloe's family wants her to leave Tristan, Kris Jenner told E! last week she intended to support her daughter, no matter how she decides to deal with the situation. "I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead," Kris said. "I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018