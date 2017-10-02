Prince Harry snuggles with Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, plus more news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snuggle and kiss at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

This year's Invictus Games came to a close over the weekend, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable displays of games-adjacent affection. On Saturday. Sept. 30, the pair turned up together again, this time with the "Suits" star's mom, Doria Raglan, at the closing ceremony for the event in Toronto. "Harry and Meghan were sitting next to each other, snuggling, kissing, with their arms around each other," a spy tells Us Weekly. "They [snuck] out of the box just minutes before Harry's closing speech," adds the insider. In his talk, Harry reportedly urged participants and spectators to "make an Invictus goal" of their own, rather than simply leaving "with happy memories." Harry created the paralympics style games for injured and ill service men and women, hosting the first event in 2014. The Toronto games marked Harry's first official public appearance with Meghan.

RELATED: Meghan Markle: 20 things to know