David Cassidy passes away at 67: Stars react

David Cassidy passed away at the age of 67 on Nov. 21, 2017. His family released a heartfelt statement after his death, saying: "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years." It didn't take long for his loyal fans to take to Twitter to express their sorrow. Keep reading to see how Hollywood reacted ...