Bruce Springsteen proved why he's known as The Boss at the Tony Awards on June 10 when he performed on-stage and also accepted a special prize for his acclaimed one-man show, "Springsteen on Broadway."

And he did it with his gorgeous family by his side.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce, 68, hit the red carpet at the Tonys with wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa, 64, as well as their three gorgeous children: Evan, 27, Jessica, 26, and Sam, 24.

Patti, of course, has performed with her husband of 27 years (they celebrated their wedding anniversary two days before the Tonys) as a member of his E Street Band since 1984 and has enjoyed a career as a solo artist.

Jessica is an elite equestrian and show-jumping champion horse rider. Bruce and Patti raised her at Stone Hill Farm, their 300-acre estate in Colts Neck, New Jersey. Jessica graduated from Duke University, where she majored in psychology, in 2014. According to Business Insider, Jessica -- who the U.S. Equestrian Federation ranks as the ninth-best show jumper in the country -- has taken home more than $1.2 million in prize money.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Eldest child Evan, a sometime singer-songwriter who's performed on-stage with his parents, graduated with a music degree from Boston College in 2012. He works as a program director and festival producer at Sirius XM Radio.

At age 20, youngest child Sam graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Howell, New Jersey. "He's very smart... He enjoyed what he was doing," Monmouth County Fire Marshal Henry Stryker III told the Asbury Park Press of Sam at the time. "This is not an easy course. There's a lot of physical stuff and a lot of book work." The newspaper also reported that Sam had been hired as a firefighter by the Colts Neck, New Jersey, fire department. Last year, App.com reported that Sam was a part-time/seasonal employee at New Jersey's North Wildwood Fire Department.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Bruce revealed that despite his and Patti's music-star status, their kids were pretty indifferent about their work. "We had our kids late -- I was 40 when our first son was born -- and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years," Bruce said. "They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They'd be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine."

At the 2018 Tonys, Robert De Niro introduced Bruce's performance of his 1984 song "My Hometown." The rocker also delivered a brief monologue. Billy Joel also presented Bruce with a special Tony for his sold-out Broadway show, in which he delivers 15 of his hit songs plus spoken-word segments. "Springsteen on Broadway" launched in October 2017 and runs until December 2018.