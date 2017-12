Congrats are in order for Mindy Kaling!

Getty Images for Hulu

Right in time for the holidays, Mindy welcomed her first child -- a baby girl! "The Mindy Project" star gave birth on Dec. 15, according to E! News. She named her bundle of joy Katherine Kaling.

Not much is known about Mindy's personal life. In fact, the identity of the child's father remains a mystery, as Mindy is not publicly dating anyone and has chosen not to share that information.

Back when news broke that she was expecting in July 2017, an insider told E! News that the pregnancy was "an unexpected surprise." And by her own admission, Mindy had never intended on rigidly planning a future baby. She once told Yahoo! Style about having kids, "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen."

She previously shared the gender of her baby on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in October, where she opened up about having a girl and the unexpected person who talked about her pregnancy to the press.

"At first it was like, 'OK, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. You also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it.' Because she's almost like a religious figure," Mindy told the talk show host about Oprah spilling the beans back in July. "I actually thought, 'Well, OK, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good. At a certain point, I was like, you can't take it back, so I thought -- there are worse things."